Showers Likely Sunday, Turning Colder Into Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.