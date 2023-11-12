Several Inches Of Rain Possible This Week
November 12, 2023
Tuesday through Thursday looks soggy with widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain possible with locally heavier amounts. The heaviest rain will likely fall along the coast with less rain further inland.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 55. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday: Showers. High near 62. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
