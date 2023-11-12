Several Inches Of Rain Possible This Week

November 12, 2023

Tuesday through Thursday looks soggy with widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain possible with locally heavier amounts. The heaviest rain will likely fall along the coast with less rain further inland.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 55. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers. High near 62. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

