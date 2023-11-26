See Acres Of Christmas Lights, Hayride, Goats In Pajamas At Run-a-muck Ranch In Bratt

The Run-a-muck Ranch in Bratt is open again this year with tens of thousands of Christmas lights, and you are invited to stop by and see them for free. And see the goats in pajamas.

Skip and Kristy Geiser opened the Christmas display three years ago, and it’s even bigger this year.

There are always plenty of “oohs and awes” over the goats in pajamas and a mini donkey.

Nestled on three or four acres in the woods off Rigby Road, the display is walk-through (not a drive-through). Admission and parking are free, but donations are accepted.

Visitors walk a short distance from the parking lot down a lighted path and cross a small footbridge into the Christmas wonderland. If it’s rained recently, remember appropriate footwear because it may be muddy. It’s in an open, park-like setting with lots of lights, inflatables, animated display and an old-fashioned hayride down a lighted trail.

Concessions are available, and only cash is accepted. There are picnic tables and lounge chairs, and propane patio heaters if it’s cold.

Run-a-muck Ranch is located at 4951 Rigby Road in Bratt (about 1.5 miles from Bratt Elementary). Take Still Road south off West Highway 4 turn left on Rigby Road and look for the signs. Don’t expect to see a lot of lights from the road; it’s a driveway back to the parking lot. (We found that Google Maps was a bit off on the location; click here for a map to the driveway.)

Weather permitting, the lights festival will be open each Thursday-Saturday in December from 5:30 until 9 p.m. The gate closes at 8:30 p.m., and the last hayride is at 8:15 p.m. each night.

Pictured: A recent night at the Christmas lights festival at Run-a-muck Ranch in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.