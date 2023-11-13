Rain Likely Through Wednesday

Tuesday through Thursday looks soggy with widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain possible with locally heavier amounts. The heaviest rain will likely fall along the coast with less rain further inland.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecastTonight: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers. High near 59. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 53. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.