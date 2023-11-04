Photo Galleries: Blue Angels Homecoming Weekend

Over 200,000 spectators were expected during the two-day Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow Friday and Saturday and at Pensacola Naval Air Station.The weekend included performances by the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels; the U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Viper Demonstration Team; the U.S. Air Force’s F-35A Demonstration Team; Brian Correll Air Shows; Adam Baker Airshows; RAD Aerosports; the Stearman Flight Team; and the Third Strike WingWalkers and the Budweiser Clydesdales.For more photos, from Friday, click or tap here.For Saturday photos, click or tap here.Themed 50 Years of Women in Naval Aviation, the 2023 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow is designed to honor and recognize the significant contributions women have made to naval aviation since the enactment of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which removed restrictions previously prohibiting women from serving in combat-related roles and ultimately opened the door for women to pursue careers as Naval Aviators. The first clas of female Naval Aviators began training in 1973 at NAS Pensacola.

Pictured:The Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow on Friday. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.



