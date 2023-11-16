PBCI Announces $50 Million Resort Hotel At OWA In Foley

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians on Thursday announced a significant

addition to the ever-growing OWA Parks & Resort destination, with a $50 million

resort-style hotel planned to open in May 2025. Located on the north-east side of

the newly opened Tropic Falls waterpark, this exciting expansion will provide

guests with another convenient lodging option just steps away from all that OWA

has to offer.

Architects from Dale Partners of Jackson, Miss., were selected to create the colorful, sleek design and tropical-inspired theme. Rabren General Contractors, one of the largest general contractors in Alabama, has been selected to oversee the construction.

“We are very excited to add this tropical inspired resort hotel to our portfolio,” said Cody Williamson, President/CEO of Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority. “This new hotel will give guests another option to relax in Coastal Alabama, while still enjoying all the fun amenities that OWA has to offer. We continue to focus on these types of investment projects, which enable us to remain a strong economic partner for the local tourism industry and State of Alabama.” The vibrant, multi-story hotel is still in the design stages, but development plans call for tropical-themed guest rooms that include a kitchenette and workspace, along with optional bunk bed paces for larger families. Other key resort amenities will include an outdoor resort-style pool with a bar and grill, 24-hour fitness center, meeting space, lounge, convenience store, and arcade; along with complimentaryvalet service, wifi, and breakfast.”

