No Serious Injuries When Train Strikes Pickup At East Kingsfield Crossing

There were only minor injuries reported Thursday when a train collided with a pickup truck on East Kingsfield Road.

Just before noon, a white Nissan pickup was stopped in traffic facing west on East Kingsfield Road approaching Highway 95A. A CSX train was traveling south on the railroad approaching the crossing.The train engine collided with the rear of the Nissan pickup. The 66-year old driver of the pickup sustained only minor injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

File photo.