No Serious Injuries When Train Strikes Pickup At East Kingsfield Crossing
November 2, 2023
There were only minor injuries reported Thursday when a train collided with a pickup truck on East Kingsfield Road.
Just before noon, a white Nissan pickup was stopped in traffic facing west on East Kingsfield Road approaching Highway 95A. A CSX train was traveling south on the railroad approaching the crossing.The train engine collided with the rear of the Nissan pickup. The 66-year old driver of the pickup sustained only minor injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
File photo.
Comments
4 Responses to “No Serious Injuries When Train Strikes Pickup At East Kingsfield Crossing”
Unbelievable!!
You NEVER pull forward until you are able to clear those tracks. I can’t tell you the amount of people that pull up on the tracks or sit right up to the track under the crossing arms especially on 29 at the mill. Trains ain’t stopping for you. Glad no one was injured.
Just don’t stop on the tracks? I assure you 9/10 times the train won’t leave the tracks to hit you.
When they re-did that intersection a couple of years ago, they failed to repaint the stop line on the west side of those tracks at that intersection. There’s room for two cars to stop on the red light, and not be on the track. Unfortunately, people don’t always pull far enough forward, or a third car pulls up behind two that might be stopped there already, and end up sitting part way on the track. They really need to repaint that stop line so people know to pull forward.