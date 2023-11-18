Mostly Sunny, Dry Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Southeast wind around 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.