Mostly Sunny, About 70 For Sunday
November 19, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
