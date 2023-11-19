Mostly Sunny, About 70 For Sunday

November 19, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

