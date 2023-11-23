Most Local Government Offices Closed Today Due To Thanksgiving Holiday

November 23, 2023

Most local government offices are closed Friday due to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Escambia County

The following Escambia County Offices are closed Friday (with exceptions noted below):

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments
  • West Florida Public Libraries – all locations
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
  • Escambia County Extension Office
  • Waste Services Administration
  • ECAT administrative offices and customer service

Escambia County notes:

  • ECAT buses will not run service Thursday, Nov. 23. Regular service will resume Friday, Nov. 24. ECAT customer service will re-open Friday, Nov. 24.
  • The UWF campus and express trolleys will not run service Wednesday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 23 or Friday, Nov. 24. The express trolley will resume regular service Saturday, Nov. 25. The campus trolleys will resume service Monday, Nov. 27.
  • The Animal Welfare and Adoption Center will be open Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26.
  • The Perdido Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23. The landfill will reopen Friday, Nov. 24.
  • West Florida Public Libraries will be open Saturday, Nov. 25.

Town of Century

  • All Town of Century offices and services are closed  Friday. There is no change to trash collection.

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority

  • EAll residential sanitation, recycling, and yard trash collections, and all commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers that would normally be made on Thursday, Nov. 23, or Friday, Nov. 24 will be made one day later, on Friday, Nov. 24, or Saturday, Nov. 25, respectively. ECUA business offices will be closed on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will reopen on Monday, November 27.

