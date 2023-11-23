Most Local Government Offices Closed Today Due To Thanksgiving Holiday

Most local government offices are closed Friday due to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Escambia County

The following Escambia County Offices are closed Friday (with exceptions noted below):

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments

West Florida Public Libraries – all locations

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration

ECAT administrative offices and customer service

Escambia County notes:

ECAT buses will not run service Thursday, Nov. 23. Regular service will resume Friday, Nov. 24. ECAT customer service will re-open Friday, Nov. 24.

The UWF campus and express trolleys will not run service Wednesday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 23 or Friday, Nov. 24. The express trolley will resume regular service Saturday, Nov. 25. The campus trolleys will resume service Monday, Nov. 27.

The Animal Welfare and Adoption Center will be open Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Perdido Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23. The landfill will reopen Friday, Nov. 24.

West Florida Public Libraries will be open Saturday, Nov. 25.

Town of Century

All Town of Century offices and services are closed Friday. There is no change to trash collection.

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority