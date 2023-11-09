Local Unemployment Rate Up Slightly

Gov. Ron DeSantis said recently that Pensacola area’s labor force increased by 7,336 in September 2023, a 3.1 percent increase over the year. The Pensacola area’s private sector employment increased by 2,800 jobs, an increase of 1.7 percent over the year in September 2023.

The Escambia County unemployment rate increased slightly from 3.1% to 3.2%, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

TThe Pensacola area unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in September 2023, up 0.4 percentage point from 2.7 percent from one year ago in September 2022. The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were education and health services, increasing by 2,500 jobs; and leisure and hospitality, increasing by 1,400 jobs.

