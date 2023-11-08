FWC To Conduct Partial Drawdown of Bear Lake In Santa Rosa County Beginning This Month

November 8, 2023

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Florida Forest Service – Blackwater River State Forest are working on a brief drawdown of Bear Lake beginning in November and ending in March of 2024. This partial drawdown, or lowering of lake water levels, will allow for shoreline nuisance aquatic vegetation control. The lake will not close to fishing during this brief wintertime drawdown.

Bear Lake is a 107-acre artificial impoundment constructed in 1959, opened to fishing in 1961 and designated as a Fish Management Area. Bear Lake is in northeast Santa Rosa County within the Blackwater River State Forest, approximately two miles east of Munson on State Road 4.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, General 

 