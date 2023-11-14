Free Thanksgiving Meal Distribution This Saturday In Beulah

November 14, 2023

Rep. Michelle Salzman and Beulah Church in partnership with Farm Share and other community partners are sponsoring a 30,000 pound Food Distribution and Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway on Saturday, November 18, starting at 7:30 AM while supplies last at the Beulah Church.

The food distribution will help those who may be struggling and going through a hard time to supplement their family Thansgiving. There will be full Thanksgiving meals for the first 300 families.

Salzman, Farm Share, Commissioner Steven Barry, Congressman Matt Gaetz, Kevin Stephens, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Ascend Cares,  The Butcher Shoppe, International Paper, Florida Power and Light, Beulah Church, Escambia County Council PTA, Aaron Erskine, State Farm Tyler Kercher, Escambia County Council PTA, Thompson Trucking, & other community partners are joining in the effort.

Beulah Church is located at 7561 Mobile Hwy.

Vehicles may line up no earlier than 7 a.m., and there will be a designated area for walk-ups.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 