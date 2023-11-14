Free Thanksgiving Meal Distribution This Saturday In Beulah

Rep. Michelle Salzman and Beulah Church in partnership with Farm Share and other community partners are sponsoring a 30,000 pound Food Distribution and Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway on Saturday, November 18, starting at 7:30 AM while supplies last at the Beulah Church.

The food distribution will help those who may be struggling and going through a hard time to supplement their family Thansgiving. There will be full Thanksgiving meals for the first 300 families.

Salzman, Farm Share, Commissioner Steven Barry, Congressman Matt Gaetz, Kevin Stephens, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Ascend Cares, The Butcher Shoppe, International Paper, Florida Power and Light, Beulah Church, Escambia County Council PTA, Aaron Erskine, State Farm Tyler Kercher, Escambia County Council PTA, Thompson Trucking, & other community partners are joining in the effort.

Beulah Church is located at 7561 Mobile Hwy.

Vehicles may line up no earlier than 7 a.m., and there will be a designated area for walk-ups.