Driver Passes Away Following Crash Last Week on Chemstrand Road

One of the five people injured in a wreck November 13 at the intersection of Chemstrand Road and Crooked Oak Drive has passed away.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash with one vehicle crashing into a ravine. Two passengers were extricated from a pickup truck while an additional 20 minutes was required to extricate the passengers from the vehicle in the ravine. Five patients were transported to area hospitals.

The 43-year old male driver of the vehicle that went into the ravine passed away over the weekend, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man’s name has not been released.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.