Driver Passes Away Following Crash Last Week on Chemstrand Road

November 21, 2023

One of the five people injured in a wreck November 13 at the intersection of Chemstrand Road and Crooked Oak Drive has passed away.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash with one vehicle crashing into a ravine. Two passengers were extricated from a pickup truck while an additional 20 minutes was required to extricate the passengers from the vehicle in the ravine. Five patients were transported to area hospitals.

The 43-year old male driver of the vehicle that went into the ravine passed away over the weekend, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man’s name has not been released.

