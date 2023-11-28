Cool Tuesday, Low Near Freezing Tuesday Night

November 28, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

