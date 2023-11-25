Comments Open Escambia RESTORE MYIP; Potential Projects Include Cantonment Community Center, O.C. Phillips Bridge

The open comment period for Escambia County’s RESTORE Act Draft Multi-Year Implementation Plan Amendment 3 is only open for another week.

Visit MyEscambia.com/MYIP to view the amendment and submit your comments before Friday, December 1.

MYIP Amendment 3 proposes alterations of two projects and the addition of eight new projects. The two alteration projects include the Escambia County Workforce Development program and Little Sabine Bay Restoration program. The eight new projects include:

Perdido Key Public Beach Access – Property Acquisition and Construction

Pensacola Bob Sikes Fishing Pier – Rehabilitation

Cantonment Community Center – Construction

Palafox Complete Street – Construction

South Navy Boulevard Improvements

Bayou Grande Watershed Management Plan

O.C. Phillips Bridge Replacement

Carpenter Creek Headwaters – Carpenter Creek Watershed Management Plan Site 16

Public comments will be accepted via the following ways:

Emailing restore@myescambia.com

By mail – Attention: Terri Berry, Natural Resources Department, 221 Palafox Place, Pensacola FL 32502.

In April 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil platform exploded, killing 11 workers and leading to the worst environmental disaster in U.S. history. As a result, the RESTORE Act was signed into law in 2012, directing 80% of administrative and civil penalties back to the impacted areas of the Gulf Coast through the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund.

The U.S. Department of Treasury serves as the administrator of the RESTORE Act Direct Component, one of five funding streams through the RESTORE Act. In Florida, RESTORE Direct Component projects are selected and implemented by the 23 Gulf Coast counties, contingent on compliance with the RESTORE Act and acceptance by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

To ensure projects are consistent with the RESTORE Act and obtain broad-based participation in the project selection process, Treasury requires submittal and acceptance of a Multi-Year Implementation Plan. The U.S. Department of Treasury approved Escambia County’s Initial MYIP on Oct. 20, 2017, which included 10 projects selected by the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners.

The first amendment to the MYIP was approved by the U.S. Department of Treasury on June 16, 2020, which included modification to three projects included in the Initial MYIP and the addition of eight new projects. The second amendment to the MYIP was approved by the U.S. Department of Treasury on Aug. 16, 2021, which proposed the addition of funds to one existing project and the addition of a new project.

The RESTORE Act and the U.S. Department of Treasury require the county to complete a 45-day public comment period to obtain broad-based participation from the public prior to the submittal and approval of MYIP Amendment 3. Escambia County will take all public comments under advisement and reflect those comments in the public comment section of this document following the public comment period closure.

For questions or more information, email. restore@myescambia.com.