Chance Of Rain Sticks Around Into Thursday
November 15, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
