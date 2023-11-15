Chance Of Rain Sticks Around Into Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.