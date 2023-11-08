Chance Of Rain Moving Into Our Forecast By Friday

November 8, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Veterans Day: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

