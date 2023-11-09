Building Chance Of Rain Friday Afternooon Into Friday Evening

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.