Building Chance Of Rain Friday Afternooon Into Friday Evening

November 9, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 