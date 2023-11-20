Bells Will be Ringing: Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off

The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign is back on in the Pensacola area, ushering in the festive spirit of Christmas. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraising initiative, providing life-changing programs and services throughout the year, including food assistance programs, emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response.

The 2023 Red Kettle campaign goal is $148,000. The Red Kettle campaign ends December 23, and kettles are in 19 locations in both Santa Rosa and Escambia counties.

The Salvation Army has an unwavering commitment to helping people in times of need, and the Red Kettle campaign is a critical source of funding that helps us meet that commitment,” said Captain Stephan Wildish of The Salvation Army of Pensacola. “The funds the community generously gives to the Red Kettle ensures families do not have to make agonizing choices between basic needs like housing, food, and medical care.”

The Salvation Army relies on the money raised through the Red Kettle campaign to provide Christmas to local families and safeguard the well-being of people in need through year-round programming and social services.

Volunteering as a bell ringer is an excellent opportunity to give back to the community while spreading the season’s joy. To become a volunteer bell ringer, please visit RegisterToRing.com and follow the prompts or contact Captain Stephan Wildish at (850) 432-1501 or email Stephan.Wildish@uss.salvationarmy.org .