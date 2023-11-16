A Few Clouds, But Nice Temps Ahead

November 16, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

