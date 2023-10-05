Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Worth Over $22K Sold In Beulah

Someone is over $22,000 richer after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket in Beulah.

The ticket sold at the SP Food Mart at West Nine Mile Road and Bridlewood Road was one of six winning tickets in the Wednesday evening drawing and is worth $22,614.39. The five other winning tickets were sold in Orlando, Palm Harbor, Fort Pierce, Port Saint Lucie and Miami.

The Wednesday evening winning numbers were 7-11-17-21-25.