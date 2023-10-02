Warm Days, Nice Nights To Begin The Week; Fall Feels By Next Weekend

October 2, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 