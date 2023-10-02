Warm Days, Nice Nights To Begin The Week; Fall Feels By Next Weekend
October 2, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Comments