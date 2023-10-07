Tonight’s Powerball Jackpots Soars To $1.4 Billion

The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing has rolled over to an estimated $1.4 billion for Saturday night’s drawing.

Jackpot winners have the option of receiving their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $614 million. In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. central time for this drawing.