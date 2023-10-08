These Are The Road Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot at the Escambia County Interstate 10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed until the end of October as crews perform construction activities. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

Sorrento Road (State Road (S.R.) 292) Resurfacing from the Theo Baars Bridge to Bauer Road – A new traffic signal at the Doug Ford Drive-Sorrento Road intersection in Pensacola will be fully operational the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 10.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to east of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete this fall.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through October as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 13 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as crews perform concrete work. In addition, drivers will encounter nighttime lane closures, between Fairfield Drive and Blue Angel Parkway, Sunday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 12 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform paving work.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29/S.R. 95) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street (S.R. 10A) to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – A portion of the right turn lane from northbound North Palafox Street to Brent Lane will be temporarily closed Monday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 13 as crews construct a retaining wall and pour concrete. Drivers will still be able to access most of the right turn lane.

U.S. 90 (West Cervantes Street) Routine Utility Maintenance at North C Street – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance.

U.S. 98 (West Garden Street) Routine Utility Maintenance at U.S. 98 – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance.

S.R. 292 (South Pace Boulevard) Routine Utility Maintenance at Street – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance.

S.R. 295 (West Fairfield Drive) Routine Utility Maintenance at Market Street – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Friday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Utility Maintenance West of North Lloyd Street – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine utility maintenance.

Pace Boulevard Routine Underground Utility Maintenance at Blount Street – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine utility maintenance.

S.R. 87 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Yellow River – Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures south of I-10 Thursday, Oct. 12 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures south of I-10 Thursday, Oct. 12 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance. U.S. 98 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Cantilever Sign Overpass – Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures at the S.R. 399 ramp Friday, Oct. 13 from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

I-10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 Avalon Boulevard to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists will encounter alternating daytime and nighttime lane closures Monday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 13 for stripping operations.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Tiger Park Lane and Bayshore Road Sunday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 13, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Beginning Sunday, Oct. 8, motorists traveling eastbound will encounter a new traffic configuration from Whisper Bay Boulevard to east of Green Briar Parkway as lanes will be shifted slightly north to allow for crews to perform construction activities on the south side of the eastbound lanes.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 12 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform pile cap construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

