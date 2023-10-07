Tate High Crowns Homecoming Queen Lexi Nelson

October 7, 2023

Friday night, Tate High School crowned Homecoming Queen Lexi Nelson.

First runner-up to the queen was Taylor Bree Fitzgerald, and second runner-up was Synoma Perea.

Look for a bonus photo gallery by Monday with the entire homecoming court, homecoming parade and more!

Pictured top: Second runner-up Synoma Perea, Tate Homecoming Queen Lexi Nelson and first runner-up Taylor Bree Fitzgerald. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

