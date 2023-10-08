Super Sunday Weather; Sunday Night Low In The Mid To Upper 40s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.