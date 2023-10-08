Super Sunday Weather; Sunday Night Low In The Mid To Upper 40s

October 8, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 