Sunny, Upper 80s Today; Maybe The Upper 40s For Some This Weekend
October 5, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
