Sunny, Upper 80s Today; Maybe The Upper 40s For Some This Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.