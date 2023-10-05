Sunny, Upper 80s Today; Maybe The Upper 40s For Some This Weekend

October 5, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 