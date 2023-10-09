Sunny, Near 80 Monday; Rain Chance Increasing By Mid Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.