Sunny, Near 80 Monday; Rain Chance Increasing By Mid Week

October 9, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 