Sunny, Middle 80s For Highs Into The Weekend

October 26, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 