Sunny, Middle 80s For Highs Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63.