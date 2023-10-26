Sunny, Middle 80s For Highs Into The Weekend
October 26, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Comments