sclear and Cool, Overnight Lows the 40s
October 17, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Comments