sclear and Cool, Overnight Lows the 40s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.