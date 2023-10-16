Ribbon cutting Set For This Week For Multipurpose Building recently Completed At Ashton Brosnaham Park

A reibbon cutting is ser for this week on a new $2.7 million multiuse locker room facility at Ashton Brosnaham Park at 11 a.m. Wednesday

The two story facility will serve as additional locker room space for the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament and other sporting events. Features at the facility include restrooms and showers for team sports use, an open space with sliding walls on the first floor, and meeting and office spaces on the second floor. The open space on the first floor will be available for rent and can be used for meetings, birthday parties and other events.

“We have an incredible team in our Parks department who understand the value recreation brings to our quality of life in Escambia County,” said Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes. “Contractors and our staff have worked hard to finish this new building in time for the 2023 SEC tournament, and I am incredibly proud we could meet this timeline. Additionally, we have made improvements to our soccer turf that will not only fit the needs of the elite athletes in the Southeastern Conference but will also benefit the local soccer players along with our local colleges.”

The Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex will serve as the location for the Southeastern Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament for the second year in a row, October 29 through November 5. The 2022 event saw record-breaking attendance numbers and generated $2.5 million in local economic impact.

“I’m thrilled with the work our Parks department has done at Ashton Brosnaham over the last year,” said District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry. “I want to thank Michael Rhodes and his team for their diligent work to make Ashton Brosnaham one of the best parks in Escambia County. I also want to thank Ray Palmer and Pensacola Sports for their strong partnership and advocacy in bringing high-level sports to our county. District 5 looks forward to welcoming the SEC again in the coming weeks.”

“We are thankful to Escambia County and Pensacola Sports for providing a tremendous venue to conduct our SEC Soccer Championship,” said SEC Associate Commissioner/SWA Tiffany Daniels. “Their proven commitment to this event with the addition of this building promises to provide lasting memories for our student-athletes and an outstanding experience for SEC soccer fans from across the region.”