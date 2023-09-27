SEC Soccer Championship Returning To Ashton Brosnaham; Tickets On Sale Now

Several nationally-ranked Southeastern Conference soccer teams will be competing for the SEC Championship title from Sunday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Nov. 5, at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex off East 10 Mile Road.

Tickets are on sale at secticketoffice.com All-tournament passes are $40. Individual session tickets for first-round, quarterfinals and semifinals are $12 for adults and $7 for students/military. Tickets for the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 5, are $17 for adults and $12 for students/military. Taxes and service fees are included in the listed ticket prices. Kids 12 and under wearing a soccer jersey get in free with a paying adult on Sunday, Oct. 29, and on Tuesday, Oct. 31. A clear bag policy is in effect for this event. Free admission for children 4 and under at all games. Tournament pass sales end at 11:59pm on Oct. 27.

Join in the fun on Championship game day, Nov. 5, at the free Fan Fest from 11 a.m. until halftime of the championship game. There will be music, food trucks and interactive activities for all ages to enjoy.

This is the second year that Escambia County will host the tournament, setting SEC records for attendance. Ashton Brosnaham is scheduled to host through 2024 with an option to extend the agreement through 2026.

“We are thankful to Escambia County and Pensacola Sports for providing a tremendous venue to conduct our SEC Soccer Championship,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Their commitment to this event promises to provide lasting memories for our student-athletes and an outstanding experience for SEC soccer fans from across the region.”

Over the last six years, the SEC has earned 44 NCAA Tournament bids – an average of more than seven per year – with all 14 member institutions making at least two appearances during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the last nine seasons.

Pictured: SEC soccer championship action in 2022 as Ole Miss shut out LSU and Mississippi State beat Texas A&M. NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.