ReImagine Cantonment Blesses Hundreds In With Food, Clothing And Hope (With Photo Gallery)



The hearts and lives of hundreds of area residents in need were touched during ReImagine Cantonment at Carver Park on Saturday., just a short distance from International Paper, which last weeek announcd about 100 upcoming job cuts wth a production line closure in Cantonment

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

The faith-based event included a 20,000 pound food giveaway, lunch, fishing lessons with free fishing rods, baby diapers, clothing, haircuts and health tests. Absolutely everything was free. There were also free children’s activities, including train rides, inflatables, face painting, games, popcorn, and a coloring contest with three participants winning a new bicycle. There were also plenty of hugs and prayers.

ReImagine Cantonment is a project of Doers of the Word Ministry and was sponsored by numerous churches and other organizations, including NorthEscambia.com.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.