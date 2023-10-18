International Paper To Permanently Cease Operation On One Local Production Machine

International Paper will permanently cease operation of one of their production machines in Pensacola, the company said Wednesday.

IP announced a series of actions to further strengthen and optimize its manufacturing system to meet customers’ needs. The company will permanently close its containerboard mill in Orange, Texas, and will permanently cease production on two of its pulp machines – the #20 machine in Riegelwood, N.C., and the #4 machine in Pensacola

Locally, about 100 jobs are expected to be impacted.

“Decisions like these are extremely difficult, because of the impact on our employees, their families and the communities in which we operate,” said Chairman and CEO Mark Sutton. “We are grateful to our employees in Orange, Riegelwood and Pensacola for their significant contributions to the company over the years. We are committed to providing severance benefits, outplacement assistance and more to help employees during this time.”

In total, approximately 900 positions will be impacted. Wherever possible, the company said their goal is to minimize the impact on employees by using current vacancies, retirements, normal attrition and other roles at International Paper.

he actions in Pensacola and Riegelwood will reduce IP’s pulp capacity by approximately 500,000 tons (300,000 tons fluff pulp and 200,000 tons southern bleached softwood). The company’s remaining pulp mill system will include eight mills with an annual production capability of 2.7MM tons.

The #4 machine in Pensacola is currently idled and will not resume production.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.