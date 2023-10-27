Partly Sunny and Warm Weekend, Cold Front Early Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.