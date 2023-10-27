One Shot in Atmore, Police Develop Person of Interest

October 27, 2023

One person was shot Thursday evening in Atmore, and police say they have developed a person of interest in the case.

About 5:45 p.m. Thursday, the Atmore Police Department responded to Atmore Community Hospital where a victim was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They later located the crime scene in the 100 block of Brooks Lane. Police said a person of interest has been developed, but names were not released.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under News 

 