High School Football Scoreboard
October 7, 2023
Here are Friday night’s North Escambia area high school football scores:
FLORIDA
- Tate 58, West Florida 41 [Story, action photos...]
- Northview 28, Baker 0
- Holmes County 55, Jay 7
- Niceville 31, Pine Forest 28
- Godby 43, Washington 6
- Pensacola Catholic 38, Gulf Breeze 17
- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 19, Pike Liberal Arts 14
- Navarre 35, Mosley 31
- Pace 49, Pensacola High 0 (Thursday pm)
ALABAMA
- Thomasville 21, Flomaton 7
- Escambia Academy 46, Pickens Academy 14
- Jackson 50, Escambia County (Atmore) 7
- T.R. Miller 31, Bayside 17
- W.S. Neal 42,Cottage Hill 13
Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat West Florida Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments