High School Football Scoreboard

October 7, 2023

Here are Friday night’s North Escambia area high school football scores:

FLORIDA

  • Tate 58, West Florida 41 [Story, action photos...]
  • Northview 28, Baker 0
  • Holmes County 55, Jay 7
  • Niceville 31, Pine Forest 28
  • Godby 43, Washington 6
  • Pensacola Catholic 38, Gulf Breeze 17
  • Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 19, Pike Liberal Arts 14
  • Navarre 35, Mosley 31
  • Pace 49, Pensacola High 0 (Thursday pm)

ALABAMA

  • Thomasville 21, Flomaton 7
  • Escambia Academy 46, Pickens Academy 14
  • Jackson 50, Escambia County (Atmore) 7
  • T.R. Miller 31, Bayside 17
  • W.S. Neal 42,Cottage Hill 13

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat West Florida Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

