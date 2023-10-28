Here Are The Road Work Construction Spots To Watch Next Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot at the Escambia County Interstate 10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed until the end of October as crews perform construction activities. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

The truck parking lot at the Escambia County Interstate 10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed until the end of October as crews perform construction activities. The front and middle car parking lots are open. U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the end of the year as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the end of the year as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. Lillian Highway (State Road (S.R.) 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as crews perform concrete work. In addition, drivers will encounter nighttime lane closures, between Fairfield Drive and Blue Angel Parkway, Sunday, Oct. 29 through Thursday, Nov. 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform paving work.

Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as crews perform concrete work. In addition, drivers will encounter nighttime lane closures, between Fairfield Drive and Blue Angel Parkway, Sunday, Oct. 29 through Thursday, Nov. 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform paving work. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), from north of I-10 to Davis Highway - Northbound traffic, between Pelican Lane and Scenic Ridge Drive, is shifted to the inside so crews can perform construction activities. The shift will remain in place until the work on the shoulder is completed. During construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction and left turns will be permitted.

- Northbound traffic, between Pelican Lane and Scenic Ridge Drive, is shifted to the inside so crews can perform construction activities. The shift will remain in place until the work on the shoulder is completed. During construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction and left turns will be permitted. U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Coring Operations from I Street to B Street – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 30 through Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for coring operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews place concrete for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

- The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews place concrete for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Tiger Park Lane and Bayshore Road Sunday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 3, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Access to Redfish Point Road from U.S. 98 will remain closed to allow for noise wall construction activities. Motorists will be redirected via Southwind Drive. Detour signs will be in place.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Bridge Rehabilitation over C.R. 191 Garcon Point Road Bridges – Motorists will encounter nighttime eastbound lane closure west of exit 26 Sunday, Oct. 29 to re-install rumble strips on the shoulder.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather