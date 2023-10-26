Friday Night Football Schedule
October 26, 2023
Here is the schedule of high school football games from around the North Escambia area Friday night.
FLORIDA
- Tate at Escambia
- Pine Forest at Washington
- Walton at Pensacola,
- Jay at Wewahitchka
- Gulf Breeze at Navarre
- Milton at Pace
- West Florida at Pensacola Catholic
- BYE: Northvew
—
- Monroe County at Flomaton
- Fort Dale Academy at Escambia Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Orange Beach
- T.R. Miller at St. Michael Catholic
- Excel at W.S. Neal
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
