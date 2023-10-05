Fire Destroys Home Near McDavid, Sending One To The Hospital

October 5, 2023

Fire destroyed a home near McDavid Thursday afternoon and sent one person to the hospital.

About 4:11 p.m., a passerby reported the fire on the front porch of the home in the 1800 block of Lambert Bridge Road, just west of Pine Barren Road.

The occupants of the home were able to escape. One person was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital for evaluation. Family pets reportedly did not escape the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The McDavid, Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

For additional photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

