Fall Temps Arrive, Lows In The 40s For North Escambia; Red Flag Warning

There is a red flag warning in effect today; outdoor burning is discouraged.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.