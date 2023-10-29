Cold Front Sending Overnight Lows Into the 30s This Week
October 29, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
