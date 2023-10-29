Cold Front Sending Overnight Lows Into the 30s This Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.