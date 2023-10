Ashton Brosnaham Dog Park Closed Through November 5 Due To SEC Soccer Tourney

The dog park at the Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park, 10370 Ashton Brosnaham Dr., will be closed during the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament, Oct. 29 to Nov. 5. The dog park will re-open Monday, Nov. 6.

Residents with dogs are encouraged to visit the Beulah Regional Park, located at 7820 Mobile Highway; Regency Park, located at 8245 Fathom Road; or Santa Maria Plaza, located at 199 Madrid Road.