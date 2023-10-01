Applications Being Accepted Now For Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Christmas Assistance

Applications are being accepted now for the Salvation Army’s 2023 Angel Tree Christmas Assistance program.

Applications will be accepted online at www.saangeltree.org through October 6.

In person applications will be taken with an appointment at The Salvation Army, 1501 North Q Street. Appointments must be scheduled by call (850) 432-1501; walk ups will not be accepted. Appointments will be available on Saturday, September 30 from 9 a.m. until noon for working parents only, and October 2-6 from 9 a.m. until noon.

For requirements, eligibility and other details, click or tap here for more information (pdf).