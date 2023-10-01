Applications Being Accepted Now For Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Christmas Assistance

October 1, 2023

Applications are being accepted now for the Salvation Army’s 2023 Angel Tree Christmas Assistance program.

Applications will be accepted online at www.saangeltree.org through October 6.

In person applications will be taken with an appointment at The Salvation Army, 1501 North Q Street. Appointments must be scheduled by call (850) 432-1501; walk ups will not be accepted. Appointments will be available on Saturday, September 30 from 9 a.m. until noon for working parents only, and October 2-6 from 9 a.m. until noon.

For requirements, eligibility and other details, click or tap here for more information (pdf).

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 