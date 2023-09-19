Wednesday Is An Early Release Day For Escambia Schools

September 19, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, is an early release day for public schools in Escambia County.

All schools will serve breakfast and lunch to students on the early release day. Regular modes of student transportation will be provided.

Other early release days this school year are scheduled for Wednesday November 1, 2023 and Wednesday, February 7, 2024. There are also early-release dates immediately prior to Christmas Break and the last day school. Those additional dates for students’ early-release are Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Early release days provide teachers and staff  regular opportunities for professional development.

Release times are listed below as provided by the school district. For additional information, contact your child’s school.

ELEMENTARY

Ensley ES — 11:35
Global Learning Academy — 11:35
L. D. McArthur ES — 11:35
Longleaf ES — 11:35
Montclair ES — 11:35
Navy Point ES — 11:35
Oakcrest ES — 11:35
O. J. Semmes ES — 11:35
Scenic Heights ES — 11:35
West Pensacola ES — 11:35
Hellen Caro ES — 11:35
Kingsfield ES — 11:35
Beulah ES — 12:00
Bratt ES — 12:00
Byrneville ES — 12:00
Molino Park ES — 12:00
Jim Allen ES — 12:00
Bellview ES — 12:20
Blue Angels ES — 12:20
Brentwood ES — 12:20
Cook ES — 12:20
Cordova Park ES — 12:20
Ferry Pass ES — 12:20
Holm ES — 12:20
Lincoln Park ES — 12:20
R. C. Lipscomb ES — 12:20
Myrtle Grove ES — 12:20
Pine Meadow ES — 12:20
Pleasant Grove ES — 12:20
Sherwood ES — 12:20
A. K. Suter ES — 12:20
Warrington ES — 12:20
C. A. Weis ES — 12:20

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Brown-Barge MS — 1:15
Ernest Ward MS — 1:35
Bailey MS — 2:10
Bellview MS — 2:10
Beulah MS — 2:10
Ferry Pass MS — 2:10
Ransom MS — 2:10
Warrington Preparatory Academy — 2:10
Workman MS — 2:10

HIGH SCHOOLS

West Florida HS — 1:00
Escambia HS — 1:20
Pensacola HS — 1:20
Pine Forest HS — 1:20
Tate HS — 1:20
Washington HS — 1:20
Northview HS — 1:10

OTHERS

Hope Horizon Lakeview Center — 12:00
Westgate Center — 12:20
District Extended — 12:00
KAPS K-5/ Achieve 6-12 — 2:10
Success Academy — 12:30

