Traffic Shuffled Again In $4.7 Million Highway 29 Project In Century

September 16, 2023

There has been another big shift in a Highway 29 construction zone in Century.

North and southbound traffic on North Century Boulevard has been shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street

The shift will be in place through September as crews perform drainage improvements, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The complete $4.7 million project has an anticipated completion target date in January 2024.  FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Pictured: Lane closures on Highway 29 in Century as seen on Saturday, August 5. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

