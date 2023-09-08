Sunny, Not As Humid Into The Weekend
September 8, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.
