Sunny, Not As Humid Into The Weekend

September 8, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

