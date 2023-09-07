Silver Alert Issued For Missing Escambia County Man

September 7, 2023

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued from Thomas Schermerhorn from Escambia County.

Schermerhorn was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Thursday when he left the 600 block of Rue Max Street and was driving towards the 30 block of East Nine Mile Road. He was wearing a blue shirt, jeans, velcro-style shoes and a ball cap with the text “Corpsman Up” on it.

He is 5’5”, 135 lbs, has gaey hair and brown eyes. He was driving a white 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Florida handicap tag #Z4YCC. The vehicle also has Navy and Marine stickers on the bumper. He may be in need of medical attention.

His vehicle was last seen at the intersection of Woodbine Road and Hwy 90 in Pace, Florida at approximately 7:00 this morning.

